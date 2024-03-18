Project Manager at Air Products South Africa – Gauteng Kempton Park

Introduction

The above vacancy exists in our technical department at our Kempton Park Facility, reporting to the Senior Engineering Manager. Suitably qualified candidates who meet the requirements of this role are invited to apply for this vacancy.

Description

The Project Manager is responsible for actively assisting with the development of the Technical department into “A centre of excellence” by providing a project management support element within the structure, focussed on:

• Providing oversight for departmental project execution.

• Ensuring compliance to project, legal & corporate standards requirements.

• Performance of practical aspects of required project support, equipment and system development.

• Assist with technical department B/U support requirements nationally.

Key areas of responsibility for this role include but are not limited to:

1. Assist in providing a high support level of knowledge and expertise within the company.

2. Practical support of products, equipment and service development.

3. Provide both an oversight and practical execution role for technical projects and installations.

4. Ensure project compliance to agreed designs, relevant international/national engineering standards, codes, corporate policies, procedures and work instructions.

5. Provision of a high level of technical support aspect to the business units when required.

Minimum Requirements

1. Must have a Diploma/Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering qualification.

2. A minimum of 5 years’ experience within the maintenance/projects environment.

3. Have at least 2 years’ experience in a Supervisory/Oversight role.

4. Gas and Medical experience would be advantageous.

5. Must have excellent planning skills.

6. Excellent verbal and written communication;

7. Computer Literate, proficient in the MS Office Suite with a high degree of proficiency with MS Excel;

