Project Manager (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

This forward-thinking property developer is highly successful and growing rapidly building on the principles of design excellence, sustainability, and community enrichment, their developments boast beautiful and intuitively designed apartments situated in thriving neighbourhoods. Joining this dynamic company will provide you with the opportunity to take your career to the next level whilst working alongside passionate individuals who are advocates of city living. As a member of this team, you will have the opportunity to be actively involved in the development of cutting-edge and high-scale projects, and to make a significant contribution to the continued growth and success of the company as well as your own career.

What you will be doing:

Serve as the welcoming face on-site, fostering collaboration among teams for smooth decision-making, programme management, cost control, and quality assurance.

Facilitate transparent communication through the distribution of weekly meeting minutes, ensuring everyone stays on track with deadlines and commitments.

Collaborate closely with consultants across project stages, ensuring contracts are managed efficiently.

Implement streamlined processes to enhance information flow and sharing on-site.

Foster positive relationships with neighbouring properties, addressing concerns promptly and overseeing snag rectification with care.

Drive construction excellence by monitoring performance and milestones, always striving for optimal project efficiency.

Play a key role in risk analysis and support professionals in meeting deadlines effectively.

Deliver insightful monthly project reports, keeping stakeholders informed on programme and budget.

Support pre-launch activities and financial planning, while keeping a keen eye on design cost management.

Coordinate snag rectification pre- and post-handover, ensuring a seamless transition.

Take charge of project insurance and permits, ensuring all necessary paperwork is in order.

Ensure a smooth handover process, facilitating timely occupancy and gathering essential documentation.

Uphold regulatory compliance while contributing positively to project meetings and reports.

Adapt quickly to ad-hoc tasks and prepare engaging presentations when needed.

What you need:

Bachelor’s degree in Quantity Surveying, Construction Studies, Engineering, or similar field.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience, familiarity with the development cycle preferred.

Strong communicator with proficiency in written and spoken English; knowledge of additional local languages beneficial.

Proficient in Excel, MS Office Suite, Teams, with the ability to quickly learn new systems

Proactive approach and adept problem-solving skills.

Maintains a positive and professional demeanour.

Demonstrates effective time management and teamwork.

Able to self-manage in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.

Strong reporting skills.

Capable of managing multiple project life cycles concurrently.

