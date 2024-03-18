Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification, and suitable experience
- 4 years+ Python, using JavaScript, HTML, CSS working experience.
- .Net / Java Software Development experience is a huge advantage.
Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a Senior Python Developer, with a strong focus on code review and analysis.
- Extensive knowledge and understanding of software development principles, patterns, and best practices.
- Proficiency in Python, JavaScript, and CSS, with the ability to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in these languages.
- Strong experience with modern frameworks and libraries such as React, Angular, Node.JS, Django, and Flask.
- Solid understanding of front-end and back-end technologies, including HTML and database systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
- Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and deploying applications in a cloud environment.
- Prior experience working with GitHub and version control systems, including branching, pull requests, and code reviews.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.
- Strong communication and collaboration abilities to effectively work with cross-functional teams.
- Ability to work independently and deliver high-quality results within specified timelines.
- Automotive / Car Manufacturing Industry experience an advantage.
- Ability to speak / understand German is a huge advantage.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the design and implementation of Python Code.
- Develop and maintain UIs for web and mobile apps.
- Involved in all stages of component design, from conception through to final testing.
- Leverage your knowledge about JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and work closely with testers, designers, web designers, and project managers to create a robust and effective application.
Desired Skills:
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree