Python Developer

Mar 18, 2024

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification, and suitable experience
  • 4 years+ Python, using JavaScript, HTML, CSS working experience.
  • .Net / Java Software Development experience is a huge advantage.

  • Good understanding of CSS libraries, GIT, Sigma, Adobe XD etc

  • Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Senior Python Developer, with a strong focus on code review and analysis.
  • Extensive knowledge and understanding of software development principles, patterns, and best practices.
  • Proficiency in Python, JavaScript, and CSS, with the ability to write clean, efficient, and maintainable code in these languages.
  • Strong experience with modern frameworks and libraries such as React, Angular, Node.JS, Django, and Flask.
  • Solid understanding of front-end and back-end technologies, including HTML and database systems (e.g., MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB).
  • Familiarity with cloud platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) and deploying applications in a cloud environment.
  • Prior experience working with GitHub and version control systems, including branching, pull requests, and code reviews.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.
  • Strong communication and collaboration abilities to effectively work with cross-functional teams.
  • Ability to work independently and deliver high-quality results within specified timelines.
  • Automotive / Car Manufacturing Industry experience an advantage.
  • Ability to speak / understand German is a huge advantage.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the design and implementation of Python Code.
  • Develop and maintain UIs for web and mobile apps.
  • Involved in all stages of component design, from conception through to final testing.
  • Leverage your knowledge about JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and work closely with testers, designers, web designers, and project managers to create a robust and effective application.

Desired Skills:

  • Python

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

