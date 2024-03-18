Python Developer (CPT Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Python Developer is sought to join the remote team of a dynamic provider of innovative Digital, Data and CRM solutions. Your core role will entail developing image recognition, segmentation, and processing for the Automative industry. You will also be expected to test and optimize algorithms for performance and accuracy while working with large datasets of vehicle images and implementing efficient processing pipelines. Applicants will require at least 3+ years work experience in Computer Vision and general Backend Software Development with proficiency in Python and popular Computer Vision libraries such as OpenCV. You will also need experience deploying and maintaining Computer Vision systems in production environments.

DUTIES:

Develop and implement algorithms for image processing using Python and OpenCV.

Cut out vehicle images and add shadows underneath them.

Collaborate with other team members to integrate Computer Vision components into the project.

Test and optimize algorithms for performance and accuracy.

Use image segmentation techniques to accurately cut out vehicle images from a background.

Add realistic shadows underneath the vehicle images.

Use perspective transformation techniques to adjust the orientation of the shadows based on the position of the vehicle.

Use colour space transformations for performing image enhancements such as brightness/contrast and saturation adjustments.

Work with large datasets of vehicle images and implement efficient processing pipelines.

Use image quality assessment metrics to evaluate the effectiveness of image processing algorithms.

Use camera calibration techniques for correcting distortion in images.

REQUIREMENTS:

You have 3+ years of experience in Computer Vision.

You have 3+ years of experience in general Backend Software Development.

You’re proficient in Python and have experience with popular Computer Vision libraries such as OpenCV.

You have experience deploying and maintaining Computer Vision systems in production environments.

You’re able to attend the occasional in person meeting in Cape Town.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Python

Developer

CPT

Learn more/Apply for this position