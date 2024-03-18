Senior Analyst at Kgabolize Recruitment Consultancy

Our client based in Pretoria east is looking to employ a Qualified Senior Analyst on permanent basis. The purpose of the job is to assist in the management and supervision of the activities of the alternative Investments industry and to monitor Alternative Investments Compliance with the provisions of the applicable Alternative Investment legislation withing the framework of the objectives of the department. The successful appointed candidate will report to the Manager.

Key performance areas:

Identify and propose changes to regulatory framework and assist the department with implementation of such changes.

Assist to develop and maintain an effective and efficient framework for supervision of the Alternative Investment industry within the context of the approves legislation.

Assist with investigations of all complaints relating to unregistered Alternative Investment business.

Assist with oversight and monitoring of compliance to approved legislation by Alternative Investmentmanagers

Ensure that all complaints regarding Alternative Investment are dealt with in terms of the applicableguidelines

Compile reports for all relevant stakeholders; and

Perform administrative and other activities relating to the supervision of the Alternative Investmentindustry

Required Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Law or Business Science

3 to 5 years’ experience in investment/corporate banking, corporate finance or the asset management industry.

The candidate must also demonstrate an understanding of financial markets and financial instruments.

Some experience with the transactional aspects of the Alternative Investment industry, risk and/or audit within a treasury or banking environment will be an added advantage

Desired Skills:

Problem solving

judgement

oral and written communication

decision making

good interpersonal skills

ability to work in a team and resolve queries

good mentoring abilities

emmotional intelligence

good customer relations

knowledge of workflow systems

computer literacy

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

