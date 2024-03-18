Senior DevOps Engineer

Are you a skilled DevOps Engineer looking for a new opportunity to drive innovation and make an impact? Our client, a leading technology company at the forefront of digital transformation, is seeking talented individuals like you to join their dynamic team!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Infrastructure:

Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS

IAM:

LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.

Service Management:

Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL

Ops:

Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets

Dev:

Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python

Architecture:

Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:

Relevant IT Degree

5 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 10 years in IT Industry

If you meet the above criteria and you are keen for this opportunity; hit that apply button!

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

