Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you a skilled DevOps Engineer looking for a new opportunity to drive innovation and make an impact? Our client, a leading technology company at the forefront of digital transformation, is seeking talented individuals like you to join their dynamic team!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Infrastructure:
Ansible/Chef, Kubernetes, Terraform, FINOPS
IAM:
LDAP, Federate identities, Roles & Access Management.
Service Management:
Incidents Monitoring, manage SLAs, problem management reporting, ITIL
Ops:
Azur Cloud, Linux and Shell, Tomcat, GitHub, GitHub Actions, Logstash, Influx DB, Dynatrace, Oracle, Postgres, Management of Keys, Certificates and Secrets
Dev:
Java, Spring Framework, Quarkus, unit testing, REST, Swagger, Jira, Confluence, Python
Architecture:
Cloud, On-prem, hybrid, data modelling, SW-Architecture
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE:
- Relevant IT Degree
5 Plus years in DevOps Engineering Experience with at least 10 years in IT Industry
If you meet the above criteria and you are keen for this opportunity; hit that apply button!
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years