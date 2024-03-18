Senior Functional Specialist at Red Ember Recruitment (PTY) Ltd – Gauteng Johannesburg

Red Ember Recruitment is seeking to hire a Senior Functional Specialist based at the client in Parktown.

Microsoft Dynamics AX/D365 Certifications as needed from time to time.

Supporting business through all phases of the implementation process

Experience in data management (preparation, mapping & conversion)

Exposure to Payroll integration

Experience with change management (IT software implementation projects)

Will travel (occasionally) locally and internationally.

Skills

Effective communication skills (verbally and in writing

Problem-solving and decision-making skills

Strong project implementation skills (planning, data conversion, module setups, training, project management, reporting)

Knowledge

Basic understanding of the Human Resources functions and processes

Thorough understanding of the advanced Warehouse management functions

Understanding of Agile and/or Microsoft SureStep implementation methodology

General knowledge of operating systems and networking infrastructures

Requirements

Ability to work independently with limited supervision.

Ability to collaborate with team members and stakeholders.

Detail-orientated with a focus on delivering high-quality results

Planning and organizational skills

Desired Skills:

Project Coordinator

Diploma

Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are passionate professionals driven to provide Payroll and HR solutions that deliver true business value to your organisation.

Our proven track record and expertise will enable you to maximise your return on investment on any Sage Payroll & HR implementation.

Partner with a Talent Team that suits your customised needs. Recruiting top talent is a powerful and reliable foundation of strength in any business. When partnered with the best recruitment team, it’s an opportunity for long-term growth, and can bring companies a competitive advantage in their industry.

Red Ember Technology is a Certified Sage Platinum Business Partner, here to support any Sage client with the extra value-added services to complement and support their Sage products.

The Red Ember Recruitment team has combined Payroll, HR and Finance industry-specific experience, customised to the Sage products, as well as vast experience supporting various other products and industries.

Red Ember Recruitment can assist on any level of recruitment, from Interns to Executive placements, bulk recruitment, response handling, or specialised headhunting.



Employer & Job Benefits:

None

