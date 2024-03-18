Senior Java Developer

We’re looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our team! As part of our dynamic and growing organization, you’ll have the opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects and collaborate with a talented team of developers.

What you’ll do:

Planning:

Perform a high-level impact analysis, establish Scope and provide estimates based on technical requirements.

Proactively liaise with all stakeholders.

Create required planning tasks in SDLC tool and set due dates according to agreed milestones.

Analysis and Design:

Actively participate in the collaborative technical design process.

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise.

Update development timelines based on final requirements.

Liaise with the relevant subject matter experts where clarification is required.

Development:

Translate technical requirements into executable code without errors.

Ensure optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, architecture standards and procedures.

Ensure delivery within agreed timeframes.

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found within the agreed SLA.

Escalate risks to the project early on.

Quality and Testing:

Run code through the automated code review tool, review errors with the technical lead and fix before committing to the code base.

Perform peer code reviews to ensure consistent application of standards, logic and effective use of libraries and reusable aspects of the software.

Develop and maintain reusable Unit Tests.

Assist the Test Analyst in ensuring that a comprehensive test pack is produced, which includes all the required scenarios.

Verify that the completed software meets the established standards and is fit for purpose.

Review the risk / impact of defects found in testing, prioritize and ensure that the priority is accurate.

Risk and Release Management:

Conform to the Build and Release cycles.

Provide timeous support to the Quality Assurance Team when issues arise during testing.

Handle all outstanding defects.

Production Support and Root Cause management:

Ensure that the root cause of system errors are effectively analysed and prioritized for fixing.

Proactively bring issues and problems to the attention of the team and propose solutions to solve them.

Assist system users and the infrastructure teams with technical support issues.

Team Collaboration:

Attend and participate in the regular team / project stand-ups.

Actively mentor team members where required.

Participate in Performance reviews with your line manager and project leads.

Actively participate in internal up-skilling initiatives.

Transfer knowledge and contribute to building a shared knowledge base.

A Your expertise:

At least 6 years’ experience as a Java Developer with Java 7, Java EE, JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server).

Solid working experience in:

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

JUnit or JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Qualifications required:

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

7 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

