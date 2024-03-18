Senior PostgreSQL Specialist Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An excellent opportunity has become available to join a leader in the Product Information Management (PIM) Solutions is looking for a Senior PostgreSQL Specialist Developer, fully remote position.
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a PostgreSQL Database Developer or similar role
- In-depth knowledge of PostgreSQL architecture, features, and functionalities
- Hands-on experience with cluster installations and management
- Demonstrated expertise in handling large data volumes
- Proficient in performance tuning, query optimization, and troubleshooting
- Familiarity with backup and recovery processes
- Strong understanding of database security best practices
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Experience with Product Information Management (PIM) DAM (Digital asset Management) or MDM (Master Data Management) platforms
- Familiarity with ETL processes and data integration
- Knowledge of cloud-based database solutions
- Relevant certifications in PostgreSQL administration
Responsibilities:
- Cluster Installation and Maintenance:
- Design, implement, and maintain PostgreSQL clusters for optimal performance and high availability
- Perform cluster installations, upgrades, and patch management
- Large Data Volume Management:
- Manage and optimize databases with large volumes of product data
- Implement efficient data storage and retrieval strategies
- Performance Tuning:
- Conduct thorough performance analysis and implement tuning solutions to enhance database speed and efficiency
- Work closely with development teams to optimize queries and improve overall system performance
- Backup and Recovery:
- Implement robust backup and recovery strategies to ensure data integrity and availability
- Security and Compliance:
- Oversee database security measures and ensure compliance with industry standards
- Implement and maintain access controls to safeguard sensitive data.
- Collaboration and Documentation:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams, providing technical expertise and support
- Create and maintain comprehensive documentation related to database architecture, configurations, and procedures
Desired Skills:
- PostgreSQL
- ETL
- PIM
- DAM
- MDM
- Developer
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree