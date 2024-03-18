Senior PostgreSQL Specialist Developer

An excellent opportunity has become available to join a leader in the Product Information Management (PIM) Solutions is looking for a Senior PostgreSQL Specialist Developer, fully remote position.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a PostgreSQL Database Developer or similar role

In-depth knowledge of PostgreSQL architecture, features, and functionalities

Hands-on experience with cluster installations and management

Demonstrated expertise in handling large data volumes

Proficient in performance tuning, query optimization, and troubleshooting

Familiarity with backup and recovery processes

Strong understanding of database security best practices

Excellent collaboration and communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Experience with Product Information Management (PIM) DAM (Digital asset Management) or MDM (Master Data Management) platforms

Familiarity with ETL processes and data integration

Knowledge of cloud-based database solutions

Relevant certifications in PostgreSQL administration

Responsibilities:

Cluster Installation and Maintenance:

Design, implement, and maintain PostgreSQL clusters for optimal performance and high availability

Perform cluster installations, upgrades, and patch management

Large Data Volume Management:

Manage and optimize databases with large volumes of product data

Implement efficient data storage and retrieval strategies

Performance Tuning:

Conduct thorough performance analysis and implement tuning solutions to enhance database speed and efficiency

Work closely with development teams to optimize queries and improve overall system performance

Backup and Recovery:

Implement robust backup and recovery strategies to ensure data integrity and availability

Security and Compliance:

Oversee database security measures and ensure compliance with industry standards

Implement and maintain access controls to safeguard sensitive data.

Collaboration and Documentation:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, providing technical expertise and support

Create and maintain comprehensive documentation related to database architecture, configurations, and procedures

Desired Skills:

PostgreSQL

ETL

PIM

DAM

MDM

Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

