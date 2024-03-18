Senior PostgreSQL Specialist Developer

Mar 18, 2024

An excellent opportunity has become available to join a leader in the Product Information Management (PIM) Solutions is looking for a Senior PostgreSQL Specialist Developer, fully remote position.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a PostgreSQL Database Developer or similar role
  • In-depth knowledge of PostgreSQL architecture, features, and functionalities
  • Hands-on experience with cluster installations and management
  • Demonstrated expertise in handling large data volumes
  • Proficient in performance tuning, query optimization, and troubleshooting
  • Familiarity with backup and recovery processes
  • Strong understanding of database security best practices
  • Excellent collaboration and communication skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
  • Experience with Product Information Management (PIM) DAM (Digital asset Management) or MDM (Master Data Management) platforms
  • Familiarity with ETL processes and data integration
  • Knowledge of cloud-based database solutions
  • Relevant certifications in PostgreSQL administration

Responsibilities:

  • Cluster Installation and Maintenance:
  • Design, implement, and maintain PostgreSQL clusters for optimal performance and high availability
  • Perform cluster installations, upgrades, and patch management
  • Large Data Volume Management:
  • Manage and optimize databases with large volumes of product data
  • Implement efficient data storage and retrieval strategies
  • Performance Tuning:
  • Conduct thorough performance analysis and implement tuning solutions to enhance database speed and efficiency
  • Work closely with development teams to optimize queries and improve overall system performance
  • Backup and Recovery:
  • Implement robust backup and recovery strategies to ensure data integrity and availability
  • Security and Compliance:
  • Oversee database security measures and ensure compliance with industry standards
  • Implement and maintain access controls to safeguard sensitive data.
  • Collaboration and Documentation:
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams, providing technical expertise and support
  • Create and maintain comprehensive documentation related to database architecture, configurations, and procedures

Desired Skills:

  • PostgreSQL
  • ETL
  • PIM
  • DAM
  • MDM
  • Developer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

