Senior Project Manager

Experience:
- 8+ years in project management, complex software development projects.
Responsibilities:
- Provide strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project.
- Mentor and guide the project management team.
- Resolve high-level issues and provide strategic direction.
Experience:
- 8+ years in project management, complex software development projects.
Responsibilities:
- Provide strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project.
- Mentor and guide the project management team.
- Resolve high-level issues and provide strategic direction.
Desired Skills:
- 8 + years PM expriance
- complex software development
- guide the project management team.