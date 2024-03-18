Senior Project Manager – Remote Remote

Mar 18, 2024

Experience:

  • 8+ years in project management, complex software development projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project.
  • Mentor and guide the project management team.
  • Resolve high-level issues and provide strategic direction.

Experience:

  • 8+ years in project management, complex software development projects.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide strategic leadership and oversight of the entire project.
  • Mentor and guide the project management team.
  • Resolve high-level issues and provide strategic direction.

Desired Skills:

  • 8 + years PM expriance
  • complex software development
  • guide the project management team.

Learn more/Apply for this position