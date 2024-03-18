Senior QA and Tester (Remote Working)

Mar 18, 2024

Experience:

  • 5+ years in software testing and quality assurance.
  • Tech Stack:
    • Automated testing tools
    • Test management tools.

Responsibilities:

  • Lead the testing team, providing technical leadership.
  • Drive the adoption of best practices for testing processes.

Desired Skills:

  • o Automated testing
  • o Test management
  • • Lead the testing team
  • best practices for testing processes

