Senior Technical Lead (TypeScript Node React)

Urgently looking for a Senior Technical Lead (TypeScript, Node, React) to start as soon as possible at a client based in JHB – This is a 100% office-based role. The candidate must have technical, software development and management skills.

Key Requirements

5+ years’ experience

Bachelor’s Degree / BTech

TypeScript

Node

React

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

Node.js

React

Learn more/Apply for this position