Senior UI/UX Designer

Remote working
Experience:
- 7+ years in UI/UX design, with a strong portfolio of successful projects.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the design team, providing mentorship and guidance.
- Drive the evolution of design processes and standards.
- Collaborate with senior stakeholders to align designs with organisational goals.
Remote Working
Experience:
- 7+ years in UI/UX design, with a strong portfolio of successful projects.
Responsibilities:
- Lead the design team, providing mentorship and guidance.
- Drive the evolution of design processes and standards.
- Collaborate with senior stakeholders to align designs with organisational goals.
Desired Skills:
- 7+ years in UI/UX design
- Lead the design team
- providing mentorship and guidance
- Drive the evolution
- design processes and standards
- align designs with organisational goals