At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. Are you passionate about technology and problem-solving? We’re looking for a motivated Systems Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.

To fund Services talented and motivated Systems Analyst with experience in Scrum methodologies to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in analyzing, designing, and implementing software systems, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives. This position requires a strong understanding of Scrum practices, excellent communication skills, and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.

Requirements Analysis: Collaborate with product owners, stakeholders, and development teams to gather and analyze business requirements. Translate business requirements into detailed user stories and acceptance criteria.

System Design: Work closely with architects and development teams to design robust and scalable software systems. Ensure that system design aligns with business needs and follows best practices.



Scrum Practices: Act as a key member of the Scrum team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives. Facilitate communication between the development team, product owner, and other stakeholders.

User Story Refinement: Assist in the refinement of user stories, ensuring they are well-defined, prioritized, and ready for development. Collaborate with the team to estimate effort and plan sprint backlogs.

Quality Assurance: Work closely with QA teams to ensure that developed features meet specified acceptance criteria and quality standards. Participate in testing activities to validate system functionality.

Documentation: Create and maintain documentation related to system requirements, design, and processes. Provide training and support documentation for end-users when necessary.

Continuous Improvement: Actively participate in retrospective meetings to identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance team efficiency and effectiveness. Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging technologies.



5+ years of progressively responsible analytical experience in performing a variety of information technology systems analysis, design, development, installation, implementation, procurement, or technical support duties in connection with information technology systems.

Relevant experience in systems analysis and design A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent in system analysis/ design.

Microsoft SQL server.

Service integration testing tools such as SoapUI are essential.

REST and SOAP-based services, JSON and XML.

Knowledge of the Microsoft development stack will be an advantage.

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

Relevant program languages.

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques.

Impact Analysis Techniques.

Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.

Understanding of Project Management Principles.

High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology.

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)

At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

