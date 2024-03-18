Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 18, 2024

At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. Are you passionate about technology and problem-solving? We’re looking for a motivated Systems Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.

Role purpose:

  • To fund Services talented and motivated Systems Analyst with experience in Scrum methodologies to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in analyzing, designing, and implementing software systems, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives. This position requires a strong understanding of Scrum practices, excellent communication skills, and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.

What you’ll do:

  • Requirements Analysis:

    • Collaborate with product owners, stakeholders, and development teams to gather and analyze business requirements.

    • Translate business requirements into detailed user stories and acceptance criteria.

  • System Design:

    • Work closely with architects and development teams to design robust and scalable software systems.

    • Ensure that system design aligns with business needs and follows best practices.

  • Scrum Practices:

    • Act as a key member of the Scrum team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.

    • Facilitate communication between the development team, product owner, and other stakeholders.

  • User Story Refinement:

    • Assist in the refinement of user stories, ensuring they are well-defined, prioritized, and ready for development.

    • Collaborate with the team to estimate effort and plan sprint backlogs.

  • Quality Assurance:

    • Work closely with QA teams to ensure that developed features meet specified acceptance criteria and quality standards.

    • Participate in testing activities to validate system functionality.

  • Documentation:

    • Create and maintain documentation related to system requirements, design, and processes.

    • Provide training and support documentation for end-users when necessary.

  • Continuous Improvement:

    • Actively participate in retrospective meetings to identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance team efficiency and effectiveness.

    • Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging technologies.

Your Expertise:

  • 5+ years of progressively responsible analytical experience in performing a variety of information technology systems analysis, design, development, installation, implementation, procurement, or technical support duties in connection with information technology systems.

  • Relevant experience in systems analysis and design A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent in system analysis/ design.

  • Microsoft SQL server.

  • Service integration testing tools such as SoapUI are essential.

  • REST and SOAP-based services, JSON and XML.

  • Knowledge of the Microsoft development stack will be an advantage.

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.

  • Relevant program languages.

  • Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques.

  • Impact Analysis Techniques.

  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.

  • Understanding of Project Management Principles.

  • High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology.

Qualifications Required:

  • A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent in system analysis/ design.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

  • Contract Position

  • Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

  • At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

  • Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

  • By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

  • We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

