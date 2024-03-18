Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

At iOCO, we’re more than just a company; we’re a dynamic team committed to pioneering solutions that matter, driving business agility, and ensuring digital resilience for our clients. Are you passionate about technology and problem-solving? We’re looking for a motivated Systems Analyst to join our team. In this role, you’ll have the opportunity to work on diverse projects, collaborate with cross-functional teams, and contribute to the success of our organization.
Role purpose:
- To fund Services talented and motivated Systems Analyst with experience in Scrum methodologies to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will play a key role in analyzing, designing, and implementing software systems, ensuring alignment with business goals and objectives. This position requires a strong understanding of Scrum practices, excellent communication skills, and the ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams.
What you’ll do:
- Requirements Analysis:
- Collaborate with product owners, stakeholders, and development teams to gather and analyze business requirements.
- Translate business requirements into detailed user stories and acceptance criteria.
- System Design:
- Work closely with architects and development teams to design robust and scalable software systems.
- Ensure that system design aligns with business needs and follows best practices.
- Scrum Practices:
- Act as a key member of the Scrum team, participating in sprint planning, daily stand-ups, sprint reviews, and retrospectives.
- Facilitate communication between the development team, product owner, and other stakeholders.
- User Story Refinement:
- Assist in the refinement of user stories, ensuring they are well-defined, prioritized, and ready for development.
- Collaborate with the team to estimate effort and plan sprint backlogs.
- Quality Assurance:
- Work closely with QA teams to ensure that developed features meet specified acceptance criteria and quality standards.
- Participate in testing activities to validate system functionality.
- Documentation:
- Create and maintain documentation related to system requirements, design, and processes.
- Provide training and support documentation for end-users when necessary.
- Continuous Improvement:
- Actively participate in retrospective meetings to identify areas for improvement and implement changes to enhance team efficiency and effectiveness.
- Stay informed about industry best practices and emerging technologies.
Your Expertise:
- 5+ years of progressively responsible analytical experience in performing a variety of information technology systems analysis, design, development, installation, implementation, procurement, or technical support duties in connection with information technology systems.
- Relevant experience in systems analysis and design A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent in system analysis/ design.
- Microsoft SQL server.
- Service integration testing tools such as SoapUI are essential.
- REST and SOAP-based services, JSON and XML.
- Knowledge of the Microsoft development stack will be an advantage.
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology.
- Relevant program languages.
- Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques.
- Impact Analysis Techniques.
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards.
- Understanding of Project Management Principles.
- High-level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology.
Qualifications Required:
- A relevant tertiary IT degree/diploma or equivalent in system analysis/ design.
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Contract Position
- Location: Cape Town (Hybrid)
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture, and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery