Tech Lead – Remote Remote

Mar 18, 2024

Experience:

  • 10+ years in software development, with leadership responsibilities.
  • Tech Stack:
    • C#
    • NET
    • SQL Server
    • Azure
    • Micro Services

Responsibilities:

  • Lead and mentor development teams, ensuring high¬ quality code delivery.
  • Provide technical direction on software development practices.
  • Collaborate with project management to align development efforts with project goals.

Desired Skills:

  • 10+ years in software development
  • leadership responsibilities
  • C#
  • ASP.NET
  • SQL Server
  • Azure
  • Micro Services

