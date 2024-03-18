Technical Specialist – Gauteng Primrose

An exciting opportunity exists to join a leader in the industry and build relationships with international clients. Seeking a skilled Electrical Engineer (GCC) with 10 years of experience in testing and commissioning Relay Protection systems.

You will be the first line of technical sales and support to internal teams and external clientele- and will be responsible for managing the tender process, approving technical drawings and developing engineering prototypes.

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

Protection Relays

Technical Sales

Learn more/Apply for this position