WordPress Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An excellent opportunity has become available to join a leader in the IT industry is looking for a WordPress Developer, fully remote position.

Requirements:

Proven experience as a WordPress Developer or similar role

In-depth knowledge of WordPress

Solid experience in PHP, JavaScript, CSS and HTML

Write and troubleshoot custom plugins and functions experience

Excellent collaboration and communication skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Good understanding of domains, DNS, and Nameservers

Responsibilities:

Write and troubleshoot custom plugins and functions

Build websites from scratch within a page builder like Elementor

Desired Skills:

WordPress

PHP

WordPress Development

Javascript

CSS

HTML

DNS

Nameservers

Elementor

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

