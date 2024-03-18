WordPress Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Mar 18, 2024

An excellent opportunity has become available to join a leader in the IT industry is looking for a WordPress Developer, fully remote position.

Requirements:

  • Proven experience as a WordPress Developer or similar role
  • In-depth knowledge of WordPress
  • Solid experience in PHP, JavaScript, CSS and HTML
  • Write and troubleshoot custom plugins and functions experience
  • Excellent collaboration and communication skills
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
  • Good understanding of domains, DNS, and Nameservers

Responsibilities:

  • Write and troubleshoot custom plugins and functions
  • Build websites from scratch within a page builder like Elementor

Desired Skills:

  • WordPress
  • PHP
  • WordPress Development
  • Javascript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • DNS
  • Nameservers
  • Elementor

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position