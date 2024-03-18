WordPress Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

An excellent opportunity has become available to join a leader in the IT industry is looking for a WordPress Developer, fully remote position.
Requirements:
- Proven experience as a WordPress Developer or similar role
- In-depth knowledge of WordPress
- Solid experience in PHP, JavaScript, CSS and HTML
- Write and troubleshoot custom plugins and functions experience
- Excellent collaboration and communication skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Good understanding of domains, DNS, and Nameservers
Responsibilities:
- Write and troubleshoot custom plugins and functions
- Build websites from scratch within a page builder like Elementor
Desired Skills:
- WordPress
- PHP
- WordPress Development
- Javascript
- CSS
- HTML
- DNS
- Nameservers
- Elementor
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree