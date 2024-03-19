Agile Master (Senior) 2274 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Identify and document the mainframe applications and data sets to be migrated.

Ensure projects/ maintenance are on-time, within budget and managed according to the client’s standard processes (AWM).

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and critical functionalities.

Conduct a detailed analysis of the existing mainframe environment.

Evaluate dependencies, interconnections, and potential challenges in migrating each application.

Identify potential risks associated with the migration process.

Develop mitigation strategies and contingency plans for unforeseen issues.

Ensure compliance with the client’s regulations and data protection standards during the migration process.

Work with the infrastructure team to map mainframe components to equivalent cloud services and resources.

Develop a comprehensive strategy for migrating mainframe data to the cloud, considering data integrity, security, and minimal downtime.

Define a robust testing plan for validating migrated applications in the cloud environment.

Conduct performance, security, and compatibility testing.

Create detailed documentation for the migration process, including step-by-step procedures and best practices.

Document configurations, settings, and any customizations made during the migration.

Coordinate with cloud service providers to optimize the migration process and leverage their expertise.

Stay updated on the latest features and tools offered by the cloud providers.

Implement security best practices for the cloud environment.

Ensure data encryption, access controls, and compliance with security policies.

Develop training materials for IT staff involved in the migration process.

Conduct knowledge transfer sessions to ensure a smooth transition and ongoing support.

Establish a communication plan to keep stakeholders informed of the migration progress.

Address concerns and provide regular updates to the project team and key stakeholders.

Implement monitoring tools to track the performance of applications post-migration.

Continuously optimize the cloud infrastructure for cost, performance, and efficiency.

Periodically review and update the migration documentation to reflect any changes or improvements.

Conduct a lessons learned session after the migration to gather feedback and improve future migration processes.

Evaluate the success of the migration against predefined metrics.

Identify areas for improvement and document lessons learned for future migrations.

Driving the vision of the Feature Team in alignment with Team Lead and Sub Product to ensure key results and targets are met.

Ensure that IM (Incident Management), CM (Change Management) and PM (Problem Management) topics assigned to the Feature Team adhere to the Quality and SLA requirements.

Ensure that the development of systems solutions is in line with quality and delivery requirements.

Ensure that the creation and updating of relevant system documentation for the Feature Team are in line with approved standards.

Provide 2nd level support during incidents by analysing system logs and overall system resources to identify problematic areas.

Resource Planning and budget management.

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

Agile Working Model

Project Management

DevOps and Biz DevOps

Transition Management

PIC Process Management (Problem, Incident and Change Management)

Excellent proficiency in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray, BitBucket)

Previous exposure to finance function (either in finance function or Agile Master for a team that services a finance function)

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the scrum approach (e.g., Numerous burndown techniques, retrospective formats, handling bugs, etc)

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

German speaking (Advantageous)

Minimum years of experience:

7 – 10 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team

At least 10 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry is essential.

Minimum qualification required:

• IT / Business / Engineering qualification

At least 1 of the following:

Professional Scrum Master II™ (scrum.org)

Advanced Certified ScrumMaster® (scrumailliance.org)

Certified SAFe® advanced Scrum Master (scaledagile.com)

Leading SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.com)

Scale Professional Scrum™ (scrum.org)

Certification as Scrum Master (Advantageous)

Project Management Qualification (Advantageous)

Ability to manage a technical team using agile methodologies.

Leadership skills and knowledge of facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Soft Skills:

Problem solving capabilities.

Ability to work as part of a team.

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirement with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation.

Strong presentation skills.

Above-board work ethics.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Desired Skills:

