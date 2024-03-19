AL Developer

Challenging opportunity awaits!!!!!
Are you a skilled Dynamics 365 Business Central Programmer with a flair for AL and a knack for extending the functionality of Dynamics 365 Business Central through innovation?
We’re on the hunt for talent like you to join my client’s innovative team!
If you’re a BC (AL) expert who thrives on a challenge and likes to be at the forefront of technology, we want to hear from you!
Feel free to contact Nicole for any questions: [Phone Number Removed];
Purpose of the position:
To streamline and automate workflow through the integration of applications and reporting structures.
Requirements:
- Relevant qualifications / Certification.
- Proficiency in AL (Application language) to extend the functionality of Dynamics 365 Business Central
Beneficial/Advantage:
- JavaScript programming.
- Power Platforms Knowledge of Microsoft Power Platform, including Power Apps, Power Automate (formerly Flow), and Power BI, as they often integrate with Dynamics 365.
- Ideally familiarity with Edge WebView2 for programming within MS Teams environment.
Areas of growth and development (experience would only be beneficial):
- Designing reports in PowerBI and utilising WebServices (API/SOAP/ODATA) functionality to report from Business Central to PowerBI, Business Central Dashboards, and Excel.
- SQL skills to complement the above requirements.
Characteristics required for the working environment:
- Tech savvy and prepared to stay on top of technology.
- Proactive with a value-added approach.
- Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Not limited by a job description – business-minded/continues improvement and prepared to acquire additional skills.
- Strong communication skills.
Responsibilities, not limited to:
- Develop and customize Dynamics 365 Business Central functionalities using AL programming language.
- Develop,
- Configuration,
- Develop custom solutions, plugins, workflow and extensions.
- Program in JavaScript for Power Apps in MS Teams platform including the latest Edge WebView2.
- Utilize WebServices functionality to integrate Business Central data with PowerBI, Business Central Dashboards, and Excel.
- Be prepared to design and create reports in PowerBI to visualize data from various sources including Business Central.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, develop solutions, and ensure successful implementation.
- Troubleshoot and debug issues related to Dynamics 365 Business Central and MS Teams programming.
- Contribute to continuous improvement initiatives within the development team.
Desired Skills:
- AL (Application Language)
- Edge WebView2
- Power Apps
- business central
- developer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid + Pension Fund + Perf. Bonus