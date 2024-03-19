Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently seeking an experienced Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications through automated testing. This is a hybrid role based in Sandton, Johannesburg, allowing for a combination of remote and onsite work. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 4 years of experience in Automation Testing.

What you’ll do:

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Good working knowledge of Front End and API automation as well as Performance Testing (NFT).

Tools include Selenium/ Appium/ Healenium, RestAssured and JMeter.

Your Expertise:

Intermediate – Senior (4+ years experience).

Selenium/ Appium with Java (other tools are a bonus).

BBD – Cucumber Framework.

JMETER – Performance Testing.

API – RestAssured.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

SQL/ Database experience.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Initial 12-month contract

Location: Johannesburg (Sandton) – hybrid way of work

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position