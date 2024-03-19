Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Business Analyst – Insurance Software Tech!

Hybrid working opportunity where analysis meets excellence

?? 1-2 years Business Analysis Experience required! ??

Enjoy a dynamic and enriching work environment within the cutting-edge insurance technology industry. The purpose of the Business Analyst role is creating business value through consultation, facilitation and relationship management.

The Position: We’re looking for an innovative Business Analyst to be based permanently in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R32 000.00 to R45 000.00 Per Month – dependent on skills, qualification and experience within the Insurance Software industry.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Completed BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics Degree – an absolute must have

Accredited Business Analysis Certification – highly beneficial

Team player with problem solving skills

Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains

Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms

Relationship development

Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis

Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology

Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage

Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies

Analytical thinking

Responsibilities:

Liaise with the business to arrange workshops, interviews, meetings and for the collection and distribution of the strategic business documents

Produce Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) and prepare use case specifications / user stories supported by appropriate UML diagrams and identification of test conditions

Identify and define business requirements for new business models/applications or changes to existing models/applications.

define the features and stories along with grooming and the prioritization of the team backlog

Analyse various business documents for input into plans, business requirements specification documents, functional requirements documents and project documents

Document Plans, Business Requirement Specifications, functional requirements and project documents for various initiatives and solutions

Conduct interviews with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges

Participate in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.

Develop business process models as required per project

Ensure effective communication with the business i.e. making sure the business understands what is required from them for the success of the project

Conduct feasibility studies

Review test approach and test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios.

Participate in quality management reviews throughout the business change life cycle and systems development life cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled

Participate in review of test results to ensure that business requirements have been met

Be actively involved in limited testing if required on a particular project

Prepare business cases and conduct business and IT risk assessments

Conduct solution assessment

Why you should apply:

Hybrid working model

Flexible hours

No dress code… more time in Pj’s

