Business Analyst – Gauteng Bryanston

Business Analyst – Insurance Software Tech!
Hybrid working opportunity where analysis meets excellence
?? 1-2 years Business Analysis Experience required! ??
Enjoy a dynamic and enriching work environment within the cutting-edge insurance technology industry. The purpose of the Business Analyst role is creating business value through consultation, facilitation and relationship management.
The Position: We’re looking for an innovative Business Analyst to be based permanently in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R32 000.00 to R45 000.00 Per Month – dependent on skills, qualification and experience within the Insurance Software industry.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Completed BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics Degree – an absolute must have
- Accredited Business Analysis Certification – highly beneficial
- Team player with problem solving skills
- Knowledge of business and understanding of IT, and ability to converse in both domains
- Ability to articulate complex or technical concepts and issues in business terms
- Relationship development
- Sound knowledge of Object Oriented Analysis and Design, writing effective use cases and the application of the appropriate UML models for business analysis
- Sound knowledge of agile frameworks & methodology
- Client journey mapping and Client Experience knowledge could be an advantage
- Exposure to analysis methodologies, process disciplines and SDLC methodologies
- Analytical thinking
Responsibilities:
- Liaise with the business to arrange workshops, interviews, meetings and for the collection and distribution of the strategic business documents
- Produce Business Requirements Specifications (BRS) and prepare use case specifications / user stories supported by appropriate UML diagrams and identification of test conditions
- Identify and define business requirements for new business models/applications or changes to existing models/applications.
- define the features and stories along with grooming and the prioritization of the team backlog
- Analyse various business documents for input into plans, business requirements specification documents, functional requirements documents and project documents
- Document Plans, Business Requirement Specifications, functional requirements and project documents for various initiatives and solutions
- Conduct interviews with key role-players within the various departments to further understand their business processes, needs and challenges
- Participate in transitioning the requirements and use cases to Systems Analysts and Designers and ensure a clear and complete understanding of the requirements.
- Develop business process models as required per project
- Ensure effective communication with the business i.e. making sure the business understands what is required from them for the success of the project
- Conduct feasibility studies
- Review test approach and test cases to ensure coverage of relevant business scenarios.
- Participate in quality management reviews throughout the business change life cycle and systems development life cycle to ensure requirements are fulfilled
- Participate in review of test results to ensure that business requirements have been met
- Be actively involved in limited testing if required on a particular project
- Prepare business cases and conduct business and IT risk assessments
- Conduct solution assessment
Note:
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
Why you should apply:
- Hybrid working model
- Flexible hours
- No dress code… more time in Pj’s
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Process Modelling
- To-be process
- Process Mapping
- As-is process
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process
- Requirement Gathering
- Requirements Gathering
- BRS
- Analyse Business Processes
- Functional Requirements
- Workflow Analysis
- Business Process Mapping
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund