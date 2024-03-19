Business Intelligence Analyst

Business Intelligence Analyst – Use your brilliant talents to work in a one of a kind insurance tech company!

Hybrid working opportunity

?? 1-2 years Business Analyst Experience required! ??

We are looking for a Junior Business Intelligence (BI) Consultant to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator.

If you also have a business acumen and problem-solving aptitude, we would like to hear from you. Ultimately, you will enhance the business intelligence system to help clients make better decisions.

The Position: We’re looking for a tech-savvy professional curios about new technologies and aspiring to deliver technology that is essential to any business with an insurance function. The pay range on offer is R32 000.00 to R45 000.00 Package Per Month, based on skills, tech stack and qualifications.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV and Academic Transcript to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Business Intelligence experience will be contacted.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Requirements:

Completed Matric

Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science / BCom Informatics / Information Systems / Analytics / Business Intelligence / Actuarial Science)

Completed further studies in Business Analytics – highly beneficial

Strong understanding of PowerBI

Own reliable transport with valid drivers license

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Responsibilities:

Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS), SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) and SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist

Industry experience is preferred (Insurance or financial services)

Background in data warehouse design (e.g. dimensional modelling) and data mining

In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework

Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI)

Be proficient in Microsoft Excel

Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude

Note:

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications

Why you should apply:

Hybrid working model

Flexible hours

No dress code… more time in Pj’s

Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Microsoft Power BI

Tableau

Business Intelligence Tools

Microsoft BI

SQL queries

SQL Server Reporting

SSAS

SSRS

SSIS

Development Business Intelligence

Data Warehousing

Data mining

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medica Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position