Business Process Analyst

Mar 19, 2024

Cape Town-based Applicants Only
Retail Industry
12-month contract

Overview:
Identifying opportunities in Fashion, Beauty & Home for continuous improvement to business processes & systems. As well as delivering solutions which support the ability to manage a world class Fashion, Beauty & Home business in order to deliver simple, fast, consistent and innovative processes & systems.
To provide ongoing system, application and process support through the up-skilling and issue resolution to the Fashion, Beauty & Home community, and relevant stakeholder.

Responsibilities:

Process & System support

  • Providing support on all business processes escalated by IT & Support Specialists
  • Assist the business with addressing changes to ways of working or [URL Removed] Improvement
  • To be proactive in problem identification (through process analysis) as well as implementing improvements and enhancements to existing processes and systems.
  • Operationalise and monitor (against plan) any initiatives or changes to business as usual.
  • Identify and communicate impacts, risks, and issues timeously to all stakeholders.
  • Work with the business to understand the business requirements and develop the Business Requirement Specification
  • Input into the design, user acceptance testing, training and implementation of new business initiatives or changes to existing systems or processes
  • Engage with relevant stakeholders to gain consensus on scope and impact on all cross functional areas.
  • Facilitate brainstorms/workshops with Fashion, Beauty & Home community.
  • Participate in solution selection and ensure solution delivers to the business [URL Removed] and Training Material
  • Brief the support specialist on training content.
  • Review training documentation and support training where required.

Communication with Stakeholders

  • Integration with IT support teams, business users and suppliers, to effectively resolve and manage business system and process application problems.
  • Be able to provide process leadership to users and other relevant stakeholders in Fashion, Beauty & Home
  • Engagement with software vendors in conjunction with IT.

Key Competencies:

  • Relevant business diploma / degree (Retail business management/BCom/Clothing management/BScience/BA)
  • 3-5 years relevant experience
  • Extensive Retail experience.
  • Good Knowledge of business IT systems
  • Advanced excel skills and computer literate.
  • Project management or analysis experience advantageous
  • Ability to develop & deliver to a plan aligned to strategy.
  • Effective communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Analytical skills
  • Problem solving ability.
  • Process thinking ability.
  • Conceptual ability
  • Teamwork
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Planning and organizing skill
  • Business process design & documentation

Desired Skills:

  • Process Mapping
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Business Process Improvement
  • As-is process

