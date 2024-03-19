Business Process Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Cape Town-based Applicants Only
Retail Industry
12-month contract
Overview:
Identifying opportunities in Fashion, Beauty & Home for continuous improvement to business processes & systems. As well as delivering solutions which support the ability to manage a world class Fashion, Beauty & Home business in order to deliver simple, fast, consistent and innovative processes & systems.
To provide ongoing system, application and process support through the up-skilling and issue resolution to the Fashion, Beauty & Home community, and relevant stakeholder.
Responsibilities:
Process & System support
- Providing support on all business processes escalated by IT & Support Specialists
- Assist the business with addressing changes to ways of working or [URL Removed] Improvement
- To be proactive in problem identification (through process analysis) as well as implementing improvements and enhancements to existing processes and systems.
- Operationalise and monitor (against plan) any initiatives or changes to business as usual.
- Identify and communicate impacts, risks, and issues timeously to all stakeholders.
- Work with the business to understand the business requirements and develop the Business Requirement Specification
- Input into the design, user acceptance testing, training and implementation of new business initiatives or changes to existing systems or processes
- Engage with relevant stakeholders to gain consensus on scope and impact on all cross functional areas.
- Facilitate brainstorms/workshops with Fashion, Beauty & Home community.
- Participate in solution selection and ensure solution delivers to the business [URL Removed] and Training Material
- Brief the support specialist on training content.
- Review training documentation and support training where required.
Communication with Stakeholders
- Integration with IT support teams, business users and suppliers, to effectively resolve and manage business system and process application problems.
- Be able to provide process leadership to users and other relevant stakeholders in Fashion, Beauty & Home
- Engagement with software vendors in conjunction with IT.
Key Competencies:
- Relevant business diploma / degree (Retail business management/BCom/Clothing management/BScience/BA)
- 3-5 years relevant experience
- Extensive Retail experience.
- Good Knowledge of business IT systems
- Advanced excel skills and computer literate.
- Project management or analysis experience advantageous
- Ability to develop & deliver to a plan aligned to strategy.
- Effective communication skills (written and verbal)
- Analytical skills
- Problem solving ability.
- Process thinking ability.
- Conceptual ability
- Teamwork
- Interpersonal skills
- Planning and organizing skill
- Business process design & documentation
Desired Skills:
- Process Mapping
- Business Process Mapping
- Business Process Analysis
- Process Modelling
- Business Process Improvement
- As-is process