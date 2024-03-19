Business Process Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Cape Town-based Applicants Only

Retail Industry

12-month contract

Overview:

Identifying opportunities in Fashion, Beauty & Home for continuous improvement to business processes & systems. As well as delivering solutions which support the ability to manage a world class Fashion, Beauty & Home business in order to deliver simple, fast, consistent and innovative processes & systems.

To provide ongoing system, application and process support through the up-skilling and issue resolution to the Fashion, Beauty & Home community, and relevant stakeholder.

Responsibilities:

Process & System support

Providing support on all business processes escalated by IT & Support Specialists

Assist the business with addressing changes to ways of working or [URL Removed] Improvement

To be proactive in problem identification (through process analysis) as well as implementing improvements and enhancements to existing processes and systems.

Operationalise and monitor (against plan) any initiatives or changes to business as usual.

Identify and communicate impacts, risks, and issues timeously to all stakeholders.

Work with the business to understand the business requirements and develop the Business Requirement Specification

Input into the design, user acceptance testing, training and implementation of new business initiatives or changes to existing systems or processes

Engage with relevant stakeholders to gain consensus on scope and impact on all cross functional areas.

Facilitate brainstorms/workshops with Fashion, Beauty & Home community.

Participate in solution selection and ensure solution delivers to the business [URL Removed] and Training Material

Brief the support specialist on training content.

Review training documentation and support training where required.

Communication with Stakeholders

Integration with IT support teams, business users and suppliers, to effectively resolve and manage business system and process application problems.

Be able to provide process leadership to users and other relevant stakeholders in Fashion, Beauty & Home

Engagement with software vendors in conjunction with IT.

Key Competencies:

Relevant business diploma / degree (Retail business management/BCom/Clothing management/BScience/BA)

3-5 years relevant experience

Extensive Retail experience.

Good Knowledge of business IT systems

Advanced excel skills and computer literate.

Project management or analysis experience advantageous

Ability to develop & deliver to a plan aligned to strategy.

Effective communication skills (written and verbal)

Analytical skills

Problem solving ability.

Process thinking ability.

Conceptual ability

Teamwork

Interpersonal skills

Planning and organizing skill

Business process design & documentation

Desired Skills:

Process Mapping

Business Process Mapping

Business Process Analysis

Process Modelling

Business Process Improvement

As-is process

