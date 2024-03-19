Content Developer at The Foschini Group – Western Cape

JOB DESCRIPTION

Key Responsibilities:

Use our Content Management System (CMS) to build engaging online learning courses, following outlines and visual boards provided by our graphic designers

Export the necessary assets from visual boards for integration into courses

Accurately interpret styles and properties from the visual boards to reproduce them within the CMS, leveraging both its templates and custom HTML/CSS

Collaborate closely with Graphic Designers and Instructional Designers, providing both feasibility assessments and creative insights on upcoming course designs

Define the scope of course development projects and ensure timely completion in line with set deadlines

Contribute and/or guide brainstorming and idea generating sessions

Effectively collaborate with other roles within the tea

Qualifications and Experience:

A qualification in Web Design or a related field of study

3+ years’ relevant experiencein web or digital course development

Basic knowledge of HTML and CSS

A deep interest and experience in online education and digital content creation

A working knowledge of Adobe Illustrato

Skills:

Good verbal and written communication skills

Employee Relations

Learning Solutions Development

Behaviours:

Applies market and business insights in order to drive organisational objectives

Effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Creates an environment that fosters and nurtures a culture of creativity which drives success

Thinks and plans strategically, focusing on the long-term goals and objectives of the organisation

Develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Understands and navigates dynamics created by processes, systems, and people

Assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

Quickly adapts and acquires new knowledge, skills, and competencies in a rapidly changing environment

Interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Sets ambitious goals and takes focused action to achieve desired outcomes to deliver measurable results

We are looking for a candidate who is passionate about creating impactful learning experiences and eager to leverage technology in educational design. If you are ready to contribute to our dynamic team and make a significant impact on online learning, we would love to hear from you.

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

The human resources team strive to create the best experience for all employees throughout the organisation, focusing on people and culture. This team is responsible for talent acquisition, on-boarding, performance management, development, career progression, employee relations and remuneration.

