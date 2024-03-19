POSITION: Data Analyst
My client in Pretoria must be one of the most exciting companies to work for in the city! They offer a young, dynamic and Google-like environment for talented people that want to get involved in a fast-growing company.
They are building a Data/Financial/Risk management team and need someone with good SQL skills to join a team of 5 members.
Key requirements:
- Must have 1 -2 years’ good SQL skills
- Must be able to build SQL tables
- Able to write SQL queries
- Dashboards and visual presentation
Send suitable CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Data Analyst
- SQL Queries
- SQL Tables
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years