Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our clients who are Titans in the financial industry are looking for a skilled Data Analyst Work from the comfort of your home with a fantastic permanent remote position and gain valuable exposure to international projects.

Requirements:

A minimum 3-year tertiary qualification from an accredited university, either in Commerce or Computer Sciences or Industrial Engineering

A minimum of matric-level accounting (tertiary accounting preferred)

A tertiary qualification, preferably with a strong focus on Information Technology/Computer Science. (Applications of candidates completing studies this year will be considered).

Implementation and support of models using the IBM Planning Analytics (TM1) software suite.

Logical thinker with good programming ability.

Good grasp of basic computing principles.

The fundamentals of financial and management accounting.

The successful applicant will work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Duties and Activities:

Designing and building multidimensional OLAP cubes.

Development of business rules using the native TM1 rules engine.

Creation of ETL processes to import and extract data from various sources.

Develop user interfaces for capturing and reviewing data.

Design and deploy reports including data tables, graphs and others offering analytical insights.

Communicate and give feedback to clients on an ongoing basis.

Desired Skills:

IBM Planning Analytics

TM1

OLAP

Employer & Job Benefits:

Remote

