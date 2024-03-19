Data Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Mar 19, 2024

POSITION: Data Analyst

My client in Pretoria must be one of the most exciting companies to work for in the city! They offer a young, dynamic and Google-like environment for talented people that want to get involved in a fast-growing company.

They are building a Data/Financial/Risk management team and need someone with good SQL skills to join a team of 5 members.

Key requirements:

  • Must have 1 -2 years’ good SQL skills
  • Must be able to build SQL tables
  • Able to write SQL queries
  • Dashboards and visual presentation

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Data Analyst
  • SQL Queries
  • SQL Tables

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

