Data Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

3-month contract with an option to renew.

AREA AND TEAM

We are seeking a highly motivated and experienced AWS Data Engineer to join our Global Markets division. In this role, you will work closely with our traders, quantitative analysts, and data scientists to design, develop, and maintain data infrastructure and pipelines for global markets business.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Creating data models that can be used to extract information from various sources and store it in a usable format.

Lead the design, implementation, and successful delivery of large-scale, critical, or difficult data solutions involving a significant amount of data.

Utilize expertise in SQL and have a strong understanding of ETL and data modelling.

Ability to ingest data into AWS S3, and perform ETL into RDS or Redshift.

Use AWS Lambda (C# or Puthon) for event-driven data transformations.

Designing and implementing security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or misuse.

Maintaining the integrity of data by designing backup and recovery procedures.

Work on automating the migration process in AWS from development to production.

You will deliver digestible, contemporary, and immediate data content to support and drive business decisions.

You will be involved in all aspects of data engineering from delivery planning, estimating and analysis all the way through to data architecture and pipeline design, delivery, and production implementation.

From day one, you will be involved in the design and implementation of complex data solutions ranging from batch to streaming and event-driven architectures, across clouds, on-premises and hybrid client technology landscapes.

Optimize cloud workloads for cost, scalability, availability, governance, compliance, etc

Desired Skills:

AWS

PySpark

AWS Glue Spark

C#

Python

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

We are a wholly owned subsidiary of the company group and offer a range of retail, business, wealth management, corporate and investment solutions to customers and clients across South Africa. Our ambition is to sustainably create shared value and play an integral role in our customers’ and clients’ life journey, empowering them to achieve more and to recommend us to family, friends and business associates.

The company is listed on the JSE and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups with a presence in 15 countries across the African continent, as well as offices in the United Kingdom and the United States.

