Data Scientist – Gauteng Pretoria

The position will lead the development and implementation of the organisation’s data science initiatives, leveraging advanced analytics and machine learning techniques to help the organisation understand and mitigate its risk exposures.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Involvement in engagement with stakeholders to understand their business challenges and advise on practical analytics solutions.

Collaborate with key stakeholders within the data value chain, external and internal, to ensure that the appropriated data sources and data structures are in place for building analytics solutions.

Research, develop and implement appropriate statistical / mathematical / machine learning models as needed.

Keep up to date with latest technology trends.

Communicate results and ideas to key decision makers.

To generate and maintain data assets and utilize these to develop descriptive analytics and predictive models.

Use advanced analytics techniques to solve business problems in cooperation with business.

Seek out initiatives to enhance company’s capability in the data science field.

Contribute to the successful achievement of company’s vision, strategy and business plan, by assisting with the resolution of problems that pose a threat to the Company of not achieving its vision, strategy and business plan.

Responsible for considering key risks and broad based solutions for a number of key projects / issues within company.

Engage and facilitate discussions between claims, underwriting and finance departments providing insight into trends emerging from reserving and capital modelling activities

Contribute to company’s long term strategy and short-term business plan.

Contribute to the Business Intelligence strategy and departmental plans.

Managing own career by being accountable for one’s behaviour, performance and development.

Managing junior team members (e.g. Interns) performance to achieve individual and organization goals and objectives.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree (Quantitative Management/Computer Science/Statistics/Applied Statistics/Applied Mathematics or related).

Postgraduate degree in the above mentioned fields preferable.

5-8 years practical experience in an analytical/quantitative environment.

Insurance knowledge and experience will be an added advantage.

Desired Skills:

information technology

communication

Problem solving

