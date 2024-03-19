Euphoria Telecom announces new leadership

Cloud-based VoIP business solutions provider Euphoria Telecom has announced additions to its senior leadership team to guide its strategic growth plan.

Newly appointed MD Warren Hawkins and operations director Leonie Stanley will work with technical director Nic Laschinger to fast track delivery of new products and features, and enhance customer experiences.

Hawkins, formerly MD at e-commerce platform YuppieChef, brings with him a wealth of experience in managing a tech-based business through its growth phases, so he was a natural fit to lead Euphoria through the next phase of its business journey, says Euphoria Telecom founder George Golding.

Central to this next phase will be a focus on developing new product offerings, and enhancing the customer experience the company has built its reputation on. This includes the introduction of multi-channel touchpoints for customers, allowing them to communicate on the medium or platform they desire.

“The chief focus of this phase of the business’ growth and development is on our product and our service offerings. We already have a strong product that is locally developed to support South African business, and we’re looking to enhance that by expanding our feature set to better our customers’ current and future needs,” Hawkins says.

Stanley adds: “My priorities are to reorganise processes, improve the overall customer journey and make it easier to engage. We’ll do things differently, which will lift the entire customer experience.”

A further new appointment is Denis Mitchley, who has joined as financial manager. A senior financial accountant with telecoms sector experience, Mitchley will oversee the company’s financial management and portfolio.