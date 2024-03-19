IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based Bryanston, Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Security Specialist.
Responsibilities:
- Manage a team of security professionals, providing guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure the team’s success.
- Oversee the day-to-day operations of the security team, including incident response, vulnerability management, ticket and time management, and security architecture.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement security policies, procedures, and best practices.
- Lead the deployment, configuration, and maintenance of Check Point and FortiGate security solutions.
- Evaluate new security technologies and products to enhance the overall security posture of the organization.
- Develop and maintain security documentation, including standard operating procedures, incident response plans, and configuration guides.
- Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations, such as POPIA and ISO [Phone Number Removed];, etc.
- Manage security incidents and coordinate response efforts to mitigate risks and minimize impact.
- Implement and maintain effective ticket management processes to ensure timely resolution of security-related issues.
- Facilitate change management processes to ensure that security changes are implemented smoothly and without disruption to business operations.
- Conduct regular security assessments, audits, and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities and assess the effectiveness of existing security controls.
- Stay current with emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and security technologies to proactively address potential risks.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or equivalent experience in a related field; relevant certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CCSE, NSE) are highly desirable.
- Proven experience managing a team of security professionals in a complex IT environment.
- In-depth knowledge of Check Point and FortiGate security platforms, including installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.
- Strong understanding of network security principles, protocols, and technologies.
- Proficiency in ticket management systems and change management processes.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
- Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.
- Experience with other security products and technologies (e.g., SIEM, IDS/IPS, endpoint security, DLP) is a plus.
- Familiarity with cloud security principles and technologies (e.g., AWS, Azure) is preferred.
- Ticket Management.
- Time Tracking.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- ISO [Phone Number Removed];
- compliance
- IT
- Checkpoint
- FortiGate
- Cyber security