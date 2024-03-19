IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Our client, a market leader in the IT Industry, based Bryanston, Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experienced IT Security Specialist.

An exciting new job opportunity awaits you!

Responsibilities:

Manage a team of security professionals, providing guidance, mentorship, and support to ensure the team’s success.

Oversee the day-to-day operations of the security team, including incident response, vulnerability management, ticket and time management, and security architecture.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement security policies, procedures, and best practices.

Lead the deployment, configuration, and maintenance of Check Point and FortiGate security solutions .

. Evaluate new security technologies and products to enhance the overall security posture of the organization.

Develop and maintain security documentation, including standard operating procedures, incident response plans, and configuration guides.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations, such as POPIA and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; , etc.

, etc. Manage security incidents and coordinate response efforts to mitigate risks and minimize impact.

Implement and maintain effective ticket management processes to ensure timely resolution of security-related issues.

Facilitate change management processes to ensure that security changes are implemented smoothly and without disruption to business operations.

Conduct regular security assessments, audits, and penetration testing to identify vulnerabilities and assess the effectiveness of existing security controls.

Stay current with emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and security technologies to proactively address potential risks.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, or equivalent experience in a related field; relevant certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, CCSE, NSE) are highly desirable.

are highly desirable. Proven experience managing a team of security professionals in a complex IT environment.

In-depth knowledge of Check Point and FortiGate security platforms, including installation, configuration, and troubleshooting.

security platforms, including installation, configuration, and troubleshooting. Strong understanding of network security principles, protocols, and technologies.

Proficiency in ticket management systems and change management processes.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively communicate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen attention to detail.

Experience with other security products and technologies (e.g., SIEM, IDS/IPS, endpoint security, DLP) is a plus.

is a plus. Familiarity with cloud security principles and technologies (e.g., AWS, Azure) is preferred.

principles and technologies (e.g., is preferred. Ticket Management.

Time Tracking.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

ISO [Phone Number Removed];

compliance

IT

Checkpoint

FortiGate

Cyber security

Learn more/Apply for this position