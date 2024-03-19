IT Support Technician

Are you on the hunt for your next career challenge within IT Support? One of our Conglomerate clients within the Asset Management space based in Cape Town is on the prowl for their next successor in IT Support as a Technician.

This role is for a Permanent role. The position will consist of both infrastructure and end-user support.

Key Responsibilities:

Provide General Desktop Support.

Fast and effective problem resolution.

Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, and VMware and SQL infrastructure.

Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.

Diagnose and resolve technical issues

Investigation and implementing automated processes.

Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them.

Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam).

Exchange server mailbox maintenance.

Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.

Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.

Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.

Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.

Deploy database change scripts:

Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.

Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.

Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops.

Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.

Completing internal user moves including phones.

Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.

Essential Competencies:

Windows 10/11 administration

Windows Server (2012/2022) administration

Active Directory (2012/2022) and group policy administration

Exchange (2016/Online) administration

Competencies in cloud services including M365 / Azure are required.

SQL 2012/2019 (maintenance)

VMware 6/7 (ESX) administration

Switch & Router configurations (Cisco / HP)

Scripting languages (PowerShell)

Experience supporting applications based on .NET/SQL/Visual Studio

Server Hardware (Dell)

Backup Software (Veeam)

Minimum Requirements:

8 – 12 year’s SME support experience.

Minimum 12 years working experience with the following technologies are required:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering, computer science, systems analysis, or a related study.

Certification in Microsoft Technologies (MCSE / MCDBA).

Certification in Networking Technologies (CCNA / CCNP).

Thorough understanding and appreciation of enterprise foundation processes (Patch/Backup/Asset/Security Management).

Ability to identify and manage technical risks.

Cybersecurity awareness and working understanding.

Good communication skills and teamwork.

Experience working in a financial services environment is beneficial.

ITIL exposure would be beneficial.

Must have own transport.

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Onsite)

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

VMWARE

Infrastructure

microsoft

SQL

AZURE

Scripting

SME

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position