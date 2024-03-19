Jnr IT Support Technician

Remote working opportunity with a High speed, low cost, uncapped fibre internet provider providing connectivity and Voice solutions to both Business and Consumer clients.

Role: Remote ISP and Voice Support Technician with proven experience maintaining and monitoring computer systems and networks, solving technical issues, and collaborating with team members across all departments and external users to assist them with their technical requirements.

Role:

Install and configure computer software, hardware, networks

Configure and trouble shoot routers

Troubleshoot and resolve software and hardware issues quickly and efficiently

Create accounts for new users and assist with password or login problems

Resolution of IT Help Desk tickets

VOIP Phone Support

Requirements:

1-3+ years of experience in a technical support role

One or more industry certifications: A+, Network +, MTCNA, IT Specialist

Experience working on MikroTik Routers (configuring, installation and troubleshooting)

Good knowledge of Microsoft Windows , Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Office

You will be required to be part of an on-call rotation and work a flexible schedule as needed

Desired Skills:

Support Engineer

Service Desk Engineer

Network Support engineer

A+ and N+

MIkrotik

MTCNA

Learn more/Apply for this position