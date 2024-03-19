Jnr IT Support Technician

Remote working opportunity with a High speed, low cost, uncapped fibre internet provider providing connectivity and Voice solutions to both Business and Consumer clients.
Role: Remote ISP and Voice Support Technician with proven experience maintaining and monitoring computer systems and networks, solving technical issues, and collaborating with team members across all departments and external users to assist them with their technical requirements.
Role:
- Install and configure computer software, hardware, networks
- Configure and trouble shoot routers
- Troubleshoot and resolve software and hardware issues quickly and efficiently
- Create accounts for new users and assist with password or login problems
- Resolution of IT Help Desk tickets
- VOIP Phone Support
Requirements:
- 1-3+ years of experience in a technical support role
- One or more industry certifications: A+, Network +, MTCNA, IT Specialist
- Experience working on MikroTik Routers (configuring, installation and troubleshooting)
- Good knowledge of Microsoft Windows , Internet Explorer, and Microsoft Office
- You will be required to be part of an on-call rotation and work a flexible schedule as needed
Desired Skills:
- Support Engineer
- Service Desk Engineer
- Network Support engineer
- A+ and N+
- MIkrotik
- MTCNA