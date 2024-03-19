.NET Junior Application Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

To efficiently code, debug and unit test simple to moderate programs. This includes new development and or modifications to existing programs on a Supply Chain system. Compile designs for simple to moderate programs. Prepare complete system documentation in programming, testing and release phases of the system development life cycle.

Qualifications

Three years relevant industry related tertiary qualification Minimum 2 years working experience in Microsoft .NET framework Must be a South African Citizen

Locations

Midrand, Potsdam

