Network Security Engineer

Location: Remote

Our client is a dynamic and successful company specialising in the Cloud environment, they fall under the umbrella of a leading Telco/ISP. They are looking for a Network Security Engineer with their NSE 6 or 7. You will ideally have some LINUX skills (2 years ideally). They have a fabulous working environment and are a collaborative and highly skilled team and you will have access to gain further certifications.

There is lots of opportunity for growth and development including training given on opensource firewalls, AWS VPCs and security groups as well as Arbor and Cloudflare WAF and DDoS services.

Role:

You will be mainly on the security side where you will be responsible for: designing, implementing, and maintaining FortiGate firewall solutions (from scratch).

You will ideally need to have decent understanding the systems side with a extensive experience in networks and IT security. You will need to have very strong troubleshooting skills at enterprise level. In addition, you will be responsible for ensuring that firewall policies are configured correctly to protect against unauthorized access and malicious activities while allowing legitimate traffic to pass through and you will monitor firewall logs and security events to identify and respond to potential security incidents promptly. You will collaborate with other IT teams to integrate firewall solutions with other security measures and technologies is also part of your duties. You will conduct regular security audits and vulnerability assessments on network devices, including firewalls, to identify and mitigate potential security risks. Network engineering: you will need to ensure efficient communication and connectivity and will be responsible for configuring network devices like routers, switches, as well as monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues to maintain optimal network functionality.

Experience required:

Relevant and in-depth experience in networking and IT Security

Ability to designing, implementing, and maintaining FortiGate firewall solutions (from scratch).

Good understanding of networking: LANs, WANs, and VPNs, to ensure efficient communication and connectivity as well as monitoring network performance and troubleshooting

Strong switching and routing knowledge and hands-on experience (configuring both)

Ideally exposure of Linux systems and systems administration experience would be beneficial but not essential

Ideally skills in Cloud computing: AWS or Azure and virtualisation (beneficial but not essential)

Qualifications:

NSE 5 (MUST have) and ideally NSE 6 or ideally 7

IT Diploma (preferred)

CCNA/CCNP

Any other security certifications are a plus

