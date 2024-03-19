Senior C# Developer

Senior C# Software Developer – 12 Month Contract – Western Cape

Purpose of the Role:

The Senior Software Developer will form a vital part of a team of C# Developers who are responsible for creating cutting-edge software that supports critical business processes. The Senior Software Developer will be familiar with advanced programming techniques and design patterns and, in accordance with the Technical Lead, will provide guidance to the other developers. This candidate will report to the Team Lead in the Enterprise Monitoring space.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Develop cutting-edge software using the latest development tools and frameworks.



Unit-test all software artifacts.



Maintain current systems (web/other) and develop new systems (web/other) using the latest technologies.



Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.



Research and develop new technologies.



Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.



Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.



Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.



Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Support to Team

Transfer of business and technical knowledge to the greater team.



Technical guidance and mentoring of developers.

Support to Technical Lead and Software Development Manager

Assist in enforcing Agile and Scrum methodology in the teams.



Assist in code reviews.



Assist in coordinating Pair Programming.



Assist in implementation of best practices, coding standards and relevant methodologies.

Essential Criteria:

10+ years of professional experience of which at least 6 was spent working with the relevant platforms (C# and .Net Core)



Demonstrates consistent behaviour aligned to the Organizational Culture.



Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects.



Proven experience in coding with an understanding of system architectures and knowledge of SOA.



Solid knowledge of OO, development methodologies and applying patterns.



Ability to work alongside Architects to integrate and propose viable solutions to business.



Strong understanding of a platform specific IDE (VS, VSCode, or Rider for instance)



Tech Stack:

Message Queues (RabbitMQ)



NoSQL (Mongo)



Memory Caching



Microservice architecture and related patterns



Source control concepts (Merging, Branching, Publishing)



Continuous Integration



C# .Net Core 3.1 and .Net 7 and later.



WEB API and REST experience



Relational databases / NoSQL Databases



Azure Concepts & practices (Advantageous)

Desirable Criteria:

Computer Science related degree, diploma, or similar qualification.



Azure Concepts & best practices



Strong knowledge in any of the following spaces:



Risk



KYC

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Do you have what it takes? Apply now at [URL Removed] or contact me for more based on the role or other opportunities within the IT space at [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

C#

Azure

CI

Mongo

Backend

WebAPI

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position