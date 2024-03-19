Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

· > 10 years of software development experience.
· Proficient in C#.Net.
· Experience with HTML, JavaScript, and web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery).
· Experience in service-oriented architecture.
· Proven experience with software design and OOD methodologies.
· Familiarity with Relational Databases and SQL.
· Strong in Object Oriented Programming, MVC and design patterns.
· Good knowledge of hardware and software performance limits and characteristics.
· Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.
· Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
· Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
· Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is a plus.
· Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests.
· Knack for benchmarking and optimisation.
· Proficient understanding of code versioning tools [e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket].
· Familiarity with continuous integration.
· Experience building user interfaces (UI’s).
Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve functionality
Desired Skills:
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree