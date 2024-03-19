Senior iOS Developer at Paracon – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client a proudly South African founded financial services company that operates in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, and banking markets is looking for:
An Android app (Swift) developer who will work within their team of talented engineers to design and build cutting-edge mobile applications.
The successful candidates primary focus will be the development of their mobile banking App and its integration with back-end services.
Your key responsibilities will be to:
- Design and develop and test new features in the organisation’s applications for Android.
- Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
- Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
- Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates.
- Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Help maintain code quality.
Minimum Requirements:
- 6 years’ experience with source code development in a banking or financial sector.
- Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.
- Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
- Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.
- Solid understanding of OO programming.
- Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics.
- Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.
- Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
- Experience with SSL.
- Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
- Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.
- Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.
- Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.
- Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.
- Proficient in utilising iOS databases efficiently.
- Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.
- Experience building user interfaces (UIs).
- Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.
- Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.
Is this YOU? Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We are looking forward to hearing from you!
Desired Skills:
- Swift
- Android SDK
- Android Development
- Objective-C
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
