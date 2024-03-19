Senior iOS Developer at Paracon

Our Client a proudly South African founded financial services company that operates in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, and banking markets is looking for:

An Android app (Swift) developer who will work within their team of talented engineers to design and build cutting-edge mobile applications.

The successful candidates primary focus will be the development of their mobile banking App and its integration with back-end services.

Your key responsibilities will be to:

Design and develop and test new features in the organisation’s applications for Android.

Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.

Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.

Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates.

Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.

Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.

Help maintain code quality.

Minimum Requirements:

6 years’ experience with source code development in a banking or financial sector.

Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.

Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.

Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.

Solid understanding of OO programming.

Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics.

Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.

Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.

Experience with SSL.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.

Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.

Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.

Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.

Proficient in utilising iOS databases efficiently.

Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.

Experience building user interfaces (UIs).

Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.

Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.

Is this YOU? Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

Swift

Android SDK

Android Development

Objective-C

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

