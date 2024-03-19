Senior iOS Developer at Paracon

Mar 19, 2024

Our Client a proudly South African founded financial services company that operates in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, and banking markets is looking for:
An Android app (Swift) developer who will work within their team of talented engineers to design and build cutting-edge mobile applications.
The successful candidates primary focus will be the development of their mobile banking App and its integration with back-end services.

Your key responsibilities will be to:

  • Design and develop and test new features in the organisation’s applications for Android.
  • Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
  • Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
  • Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates.
  • Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Help maintain code quality.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 6 years’ experience with source code development in a banking or financial sector.
  • Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.
  • Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
  • Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.
  • Solid understanding of OO programming.
  • Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics.
  • Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.
  • Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
  • Experience with SSL.
  • Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
  • Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.
  • Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.
  • Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.
  • Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.
  • Proficient in utilising iOS databases efficiently.
  • Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.
  • Experience building user interfaces (UIs).
  • Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.
  • Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.

Is this YOU? Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Desired Skills:

  • Swift
  • Android SDK
  • Android Development
  • Objective-C

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client a proudly South African founded financial services company that operates in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, long-term savings, and banking markets is looking for:
An Android app (Swift) developer who will work within their team of talented engineers to design and build cutting-edge mobile applications.
The successful candidates primary focus will be the development of their mobile banking App and its integration with back-end services.

Your key responsibilities will be to:

– Design and develop and test new features in the organisation’s applications for Android.
– Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
– Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
– Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates.
– Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
– Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
– Help maintain code quality.

Minimum Requirements:

– 6 years’ experience with source code development in a banking or financial sector.
– Degree in software development, computer science or software engineering.
– Proficient in Swift, with a good knowledge of its ecosystems.
– Experience running apps in an emulator or on a device.
– Solid understanding of OO programming.
– Good knowledge of performance limits and characteristics.
– Knowledge of memory management and multi-threading.
– Experience with embedded databases and other system datastores.
– Experience with SSL.
– Familiarity with RESTful APIs to connect to back-end services.
– Good sense of UI design and a user-oriented focus.
– Understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines.
– Proficient understanding of code versioning tools {e.g., Git, Jenkins, JIRA, BitBucket}.
– Knowledge related to publishing on the App Store.
– Proficient in utilising iOS databases efficiently.
– Proficiency using an IDE for iOS development such as XCode.
– Experience building user interfaces (UIs).
– Able to use APIs and third-party libraries to improve app functionality.
– Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.

Is this YOU? Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
We are looking forward to hearing from you!

Learn more/Apply for this position