Senior Project Manager

Only Cape Town-based applicants will be considered

12-month contract

Hybrid working environment

Overview:

We are seeking an experienced Senior Project Manager to lead and oversee projects within the Financial Services industry. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of managing medium to high-complexity projects, with a strong understanding of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices. Prior experience with AI deliveries is beneficial for this role. The Senior Project Manager will be responsible for driving project success, ensuring delivery within scope, budget, and timeline constraints, while adhering to both waterfall and agile project management methodologies.

Key Responsibilities:

Project Planning and Execution: Develop project plans, timelines, and budgets in collaboration with stakeholders, ensuring alignment with project objectives and organizational goals. Lead project teams in executing project plans, managing resources, and mitigating risks to ensure successful project delivery. Monitor project progress, identify deviations from the plan, and implement corrective actions as needed to keep projects on track. Stakeholder Communication and Management: Establish and maintain effective communication channels with project stakeholders, including clients, team members, and senior management. Provide regular project status updates, reports, and presentations to stakeholders, highlighting key milestones, issues, and risks. Proactively manage stakeholder expectations and address any concerns or conflicts that may arise during the project lifecycle. Risk and Issue Management: Identify, assess, and prioritize project risks and issues, developing mitigation strategies and contingency plans to minimize their impact on project outcomes. Implement risk management processes and procedures to monitor and control risks throughout the project lifecycle. Facilitate risk workshops and discussions with project teams to ensure awareness and alignment on risk management strategies. Quality Assurance and Governance: Establish and maintain project governance frameworks, processes, and standards to ensure compliance with organizational policies and regulatory requirements. Conduct regular quality reviews and assurance activities to validate project deliverables and ensure adherence to quality standards. Implement lessons learned and continuous improvement initiatives to enhance project delivery processes and outcomes. Team Leadership and Development: Provide leadership, guidance, and mentorship to project team members, fostering a culture of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement. Facilitate team meetings, workshops, and training sessions to enhance team effectiveness and promote knowledge sharing. Recognize and celebrate team achievements and contributions to project success, fostering a positive and motivating work environment.

Requirements:

– Degree in Business Administration, Finance, Computer Science, or related field.

– 8-10 years of experience working in a project environment, with at least 2-3 years of experience managing medium to high complexity projects.

– Prior experience with AI deliveries is beneficial.

– Strong knowledge of project management methodologies, frameworks, and best practices, including both waterfall and agile approaches.

– Proficiency in project management tools such as Microsoft Project, JIRA, or Asana.

– Excellent communication, negotiation, and stakeholder management skills.

– Proven ability to lead project teams, drive results, and deliver projects on time and within budget.

– PMP, PRINCE2, or Agile certification is a plus.

– Experience in the Financial Services industry is preferred but not required.

Desired Skills:

project management

AI

waterfall

agile

MS Project

JIRA

Asana

negotiation

