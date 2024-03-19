Sharp growth curve forecast for edge computing

The global edge computing market is expected to reach $155,9-billion by 2030 – expanding at a 36,9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030 – according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Artificial intelligence (AI) integration into the edge environment is projected to drive market growth. An edge AI system is estimated to help businesses make decisions in realtime. The need to minimise privacy concerns associated while transmitting large amounts of data, as well as latency and bandwidth issues that limit an organisation’s data transmission capabilities, are factors projected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Machinery control and precision monitoring are a few use cases that are well-suited for AI on the edge. The latency requirement for a fast-running production line must be maintained to a bare minimum which can be accomplished by using edge computing.

Bringing data processing closer to the manufacturing facility can prove to be extremely important and this can be accomplished using AI. Artificial intelligence-based edge devices can be utilised in a wide range of end-point devices including sensors, cameras, smartphones, and other IoT devices.

Moreover, the telecom edge is estimated to grow exponentially over the projected period. The telecom edge executes computing adjacent to the telco’s mini-data centres which are operated on the telco-owned property. Several telecom operators, including Telstra and Telefonica, are developing prototypes and pilot projects of open-access networks integrated with edge computing.

Edge will be at the forefront of the telecom industry once 5G technology is fully deployed. The telecom industry is in a great position to enhance edge computing, but telecom businesses risk being abridged by irrelevant edge suppliers if they do not move up the value chain.

Presently, edge computing use cases have outpaced initial infrastructure deployments and are projected to provide momentum to edge computing infrastructure and use case investments. Edge computing is predicted to become more ubiquitous and evolve toward platform-centric solutions over the projection period. With this development, edge platforms can reduce the infrastructure intricacy using orchestration software and sophisticated management – and provide user-friendly environments for programmers to implement innovative edge services and applications.

Additional highlights from the report include:

* Over the projected period, the edge server segment is expected to be the booming hardware segment. The increased demand for edge servers throughout several industrial verticals accounts for the segment’s promising growth prospects.

* In terms of application, the AR/VR segment is projected to progress at a substantial CAGR because of the developing cellular network which offers potential development for edge computing. For instance, to provide a high-quality VR experience to users, Ericsson has improved its radio infrastructure and 5G core.

* In terms of industry vertical, the data centre segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR over the estimated period. This can be ascribed to the fact that edge data centres overcome inconsistent connections and compute and store data close to the end user.

* The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the estimated period due to the advent of 5G in the region and the increasing number of IoT-incorporated devices. The evolution of telco edge infrastructure to support 5G-enabled applications is expected to be accelerated by the launch of 5G networks.