Software Developer (Java, Spring and Web)

Software Developer (Java, Spring and Web) – Western Cape, Cape Town (Permanent)

Want to take your career to the next level in an Information and Communications Organisation? Our conglomerate client is on the prowl for their next successor in Software Development. The client requires new Java Spring Web (Angular) Developer to join their development team in enhancing, expanding, and maintaining our in-house applications and integrations.

Key Responsibilities:

The design, specification, coding, testing, and documenting of the system along with team members.

Leading part time contractors to build and merge system enhancements.

Providing support to production and customer support services.

Assisting colleagues in the investigation of software and system related problems on existing and new products or solutions.

Essential Competencies:

At least 5 years work experience with the following:

5 years Java development (version 8 and/or 17)

3 years Java Spring development

3 years MVC Web development

3 years HTML/CSS/Angular/JavaScript development

Experience with SDLC

Solid experience building and consuming REST / Web / Micro-services integrations

Maven dependency management

Solid experience with SQL database design, querying and processing

Familiarity with Linux environments

GIT version control

Location & Type e.g. Remote/ Hybrid:

Western Cape, Cape Town (Hybrid)

Minimum Requirements:

A Degree or Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];

