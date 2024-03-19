Software Engineer-Cloud Enabling (streaming) (advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Software Engineer-Cloud Enabling (streaming) Advanced. If you meet the below requirements , please send us your CV.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· In-depth technical knowledge

· Excellent and articulate communicator

· Ability to influence and collaborate with various stakeholders.

· Self-starter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· German speaking

· Willing to travel

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Relevant IT or Computer Sciences tertiary degree

· Relevant IT certification

· 3 years+ experience

· Azure infrastructure & tools

· VNET configuration

· KAFKA Streaming

· Terraform infrastructure

· C#

· Java

· SQL

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer

Cloud Enabling

Streaming Cloud engineer

