Solutions Architect

SAP Solution Architect- Finance
Exp: 10-15 Yrs
Location: Johannesburg
“1. 5- 6 Full Life Cycle SAP ERP Implementation covering expertise in SAP FICO module
- At least 2+ implementations in the S/4HANA version
- Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials (focus on FICO Controlling – Cost Center Accounting, Profit Center Accounting, Product Costing, Profitability Analysis, Project System, Results Analysis, Unsettled Costs, Month End Close, Overhead assessment and settlement.)
- Map client business requirements, processes, and objectives; develop necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.
- Design, customize, configure, and testing of FI/CO modules.
- Identify gaps, and issues and work around solutions.
- Act as liaison with clients for troubleshooting: investigate, analyze, and solve software problems.
- Document functional designs, test cases, and results.
- Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
- Provide consulting services on the existing/new FICO features being launched
- Understand new-age SAP products like Rise, BTP, SAC, etc.
- Fair knowledge of SAP technical components like ABAP, Basis, CPI
- Client communication is a must, Team handling is a must
- Should understand all the finance-related reporting needs of enterprise customers
- Should be ready to travel abroad for short term on client site
- Able to create presentations in MS PowerPoint to present complex ideas in a way that is easily understood by the team.”
Desired Skills:
- S/4 HANA
- SAP FICO
- SAP
- ABAP
- Solution Architecture
- Solution Design
- BTP
- CPI
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years Software
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree