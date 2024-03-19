Solutions Architect

Mar 19, 2024

SAP Solution Architect- Finance

Exp: 10-15 Yrs

Location: Johannesburg

“1. 5- 6 Full Life Cycle SAP ERP Implementation covering expertise in SAP FICO module

  • At least 2+ implementations in the S/4HANA version
  • Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP Financials (focus on FICO Controlling – Cost Center Accounting, Profit Center Accounting, Product Costing, Profitability Analysis, Project System, Results Analysis, Unsettled Costs, Month End Close, Overhead assessment and settlement.)
  • Map client business requirements, processes, and objectives; develop necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.
  • Design, customize, configure, and testing of FI/CO modules.
  • Identify gaps, and issues and work around solutions.
  • Act as liaison with clients for troubleshooting: investigate, analyze, and solve software problems.
  • Document functional designs, test cases, and results.
  • Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements
  • Provide consulting services on the existing/new FICO features being launched
  • Understand new-age SAP products like Rise, BTP, SAC, etc.
  • Fair knowledge of SAP technical components like ABAP, Basis, CPI
  • Client communication is a must, Team handling is a must
  • Should understand all the finance-related reporting needs of enterprise customers
  • Should be ready to travel abroad for short term on client site
  • Able to create presentations in MS PowerPoint to present complex ideas in a way that is easily understood by the team.”

Desired Skills:

  • S/4 HANA
  • SAP FICO
  • SAP
  • ABAP
  • Solution Architecture
  • Solution Design
  • BTP
  • CPI

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years Software

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

