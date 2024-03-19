SQL Developer

My client in Pretoria is without a doubt the most exciting place to work for!
They are currently looking for a SQL/BI Developer in the Microsoft stack.
You will get exposure to ETL, BI as well as building dashboards. You will need to have excellent SQL skills as well.
Job brief
We are looking for Business Intelligence (BI) Developers to create and manage BI and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. In this role, you should have a background in data and business analysis. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator. If you also have a business acumen and problem-solving aptitude, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence system to help us make better decisions.
Responsibilities
- Translate business needs into technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions (e.g. reporting tools)
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms (e.g. PowerBI)
- Create tools to store data (e.g. Analysis services)
- Conduct testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
Requirements
- Proven experience as a BI Developer or Data Scientist
- Industry experience is preferred (1 year or more)
- Good SQL experience.
- In-depth understanding of database management systems, online analytical processing (OLAP) and ETL (Extract, transform, load) framework
- Familiarity with BI technologies (e.g. Microsoft Power BI, Mobile Reports)
- Knowledge of SQL queries, SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)
- Proven abilities to take initiative and be innovative
- Analytical mind with a problem-solving aptitude
- BSc/BA in Computer Science, Engineering or relevant Microsoft certifications
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSRS
- Power BI
- dashboards
- ETL
- OLAP
- Mobile Reports
- Reports
- Microsoft BI
- SSIS
- Data warehouse
- SSIS Development
- SSAS
- Microsoft SSIS
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate